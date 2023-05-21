Joan Calvert

She always had a love for the finer things in life that incorporated those she loved around her by creating a beautiful home for hosting in, cooking gourmet meals, and having midday tea parties. Throughout her life she had an eye for collecting, whether it was cookbooks, (many first editions!) nutcrackers, kitchen gadgets, jewelry, or decor all of which have magical stories about how they were acquired.

After 84 years of loving, laughing, and living life to the fullest Joan Martin Calvert died at home after a long battle with illness on April 16th, 2023, with the love of her life, Clay Calvert, by her side. Throughout her life Joan taught family and friends that no matter where you start in life anything can be achieved if you believe. To that end, Joan kept a flying pig statue to remind herself and those she loved that anything was possible because she had a flying pig! Her love was shown through her teachings, whether that was telling us to measure the water twice when making rice, or making sure we knew which fork to use, or how to properly clean our jewelry. The list is long, but her teachings will be shared through family and friends forever.

Joan was always a force to be reckoned with, she knew what she deserved and what the people she loved deserved. She didn’t know how to take no for an answer, and frankly, she always got her way because she knew exactly what was earned and deserved. Her laugh was contagious, and she always knew how to crack a belly laughing joke. Throughout her illness she was always giggling and smiling and spoiling us with her abundant love.

Joan is survived by her husband, Clay Spaulding Calvert, her children Kelly Calvert DiVilbiss (Greg) and Kasey Stowe (Cathy) both of Kansas City, MO, her stepchildren, Christopher Spaulding Calvert (Kathy) and Heidi Calvert Oligmueller (Tim) both of Overland Park, Kansas, twelve grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Julia Martin and siblings, Ronald Martin, Judy Taylor, Janet Frankenfeld, Wilber “Butch” Martin, and James Martin.

On June 12, 1938, the world stood still as Joan made her first mark being born in Youngstown, Ohio. She graduated from Boardman High School in 1957. Soon thereafter, Joan married George Ronald Stowe. They later divorced yet remained lifelong friends, nurturing their relationship for their children. Family members could always feel the love they passed through the generations.

On June 18, 1971, Joan married the love of her life, Clay Calvert in Las Vegas, Nevada. They enjoyed many trips together from Maui to Nantucket and rarely left each other’s side. Their relationship prospered over the years and was the true fairy tale love she would always read about to her grandkids. The love they shared was unstoppable, magical, adventurous, and a true resemblance of the vows they shared.

Growing up she took a liking to entertaining and started as an actor for a local (Youngstown, OH) television variety show, Rumpus Room. But she was most proud of her job as a taste tester for Durkee Foods, where one might say she tasted the best and worst— paving the way for all the future gourmet meals she would create! She later worked as a secretary for RCA where she received security clearance. Joan was a true woman of the hour and took joy in supporting those she loved. Her true passion was for entertaining and helping her husband’s Bethlehem Steel Corporation career by hosting beautiful events for customers and executives. She was also the queen of volunteering and taught those around her the beauty of giving back. She spent countless hours volunteering for the Milwaukee Symphony, Kansas City Museum Musettes, Greater Kansas City March of Dimes, Kansas City Symphony, and The Barstow School, where her beautiful children attended.

Her family knows it is going to be hard getting together without her wit, humor, and those ornery twinkling eyes. They will always know she is with them through the many pieces of art, jewelry, and kitchenware she’s passed down. In the meantime, they promise to always make sure that the silver and jewelry are cleaned and polished, there are plenty of black olives at family gatherings, and pigs are flying as anything is possible if you believe and share the love!

At her final resting place in Warrensburg, Missouri the family can feel her love and light with them always. A celebration of life is planned for a later date where her loved ones will gather to share the countless memories and good times, they shared with her. The family welcomes donations in Joan’s honor to Post-Polio Health International or the Kansas City Museum. May Joan’s effervescent spirit and love for the finer things in life be carried on for many generations to come!