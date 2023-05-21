  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Joan Calvert

After 84 years of loving, laughing, and living life to the fullest Joan Martin Calvert died at home after a long battle with illness on April 16th, 2023, with the love of her life, Clay Calvert, by her side. Throughout her life Joan taught family and friends that no matter where you start in life anything can be achieved if you believe. To that end, Joan kept a flying pig statue to remind herself and those she loved that anything was possible because she had a flying pig! Her love was shown through her teachings, whether that was telling us to measure the water twice when making rice, or making sure we knew which fork to use, or how to properly clean our jewelry. The list is long, but her teachings will be shared through family and friends forever.

She always had a love for the finer things in life that incorporated those she loved around her by creating a beautiful home for hosting in, cooking gourmet meals, and having midday tea parties. Throughout her life she had an eye for collecting, whether it was cookbooks, (many first editions!) nutcrackers, kitchen gadgets, jewelry, or decor all of which have magical stories about how they were acquired.