James Bell

May 30, 1949 – May 18, 2023

Overland Park, Kansas – James Hayes Bell, 73, passed away on May 18, 2023 in Overland Park, Kansas. Jim was born in Lebanon, Missouri to Bonnie and Jim Bell on May 30, 1949. He grew up in Lebanon and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1967. After graduation, he attended Drury College and the University of Missouri before joining the United State Navy in 1969. Jim was a radar operator aboard the USS Rupertus DD851 and saw action off of the coast of North Vietnam. He was very proud to be a veteran and was proud to serve his country. Upon returning from military service Jim resumed his education at Southwest Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri. He graduated from SMSU in 1975 with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science. He then enrolled at law school at the University of Missouri at Kansas City graduating in 1978.