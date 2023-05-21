James Bell

Overland Park, Kansas – James Hayes Bell, 73, passed away on May 18, 2023 in Overland Park, Kansas. Jim was born in Lebanon, Missouri to Bonnie and Jim Bell on May 30, 1949. He grew up in Lebanon and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1967. After graduation, he attended Drury College and the University of Missouri before joining the United State Navy in 1969. Jim was a radar operator aboard the USS Rupertus DD851 and saw action off of the coast of North Vietnam. He was very proud to be a veteran and was proud to serve his country. Upon returning from military service Jim resumed his education at Southwest Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri. He graduated from SMSU in 1975 with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science. He then enrolled at law school at the University of Missouri at Kansas City graduating in 1978.

Jim began his legal career as a trial attorney with the Jackson County, Missouri Prosecutor’s Office where he tried numerous criminal trials on behalf of the State of Missouri. He then began private practice as an associate with the Law Firm of Beaird and Cardarella. Upon leaving the firm several years later, he began a 30 year career as a solo practitioner specializing in plaintiff civil litigation and criminal defense.

Jim was a longtime member of the Kansas ACLU Board of Directors. He served the greater Kansas City area as a volunteer for Harvesters, Habitat for Humanity and Vietnam Veterans of America. He volunteered his legal services with Project Pro Bono to assist elderly individuals who had been victimized by fraud and deception. He was also a volunteer for Big Brothers of Kansas City. Jim’s volunteer work can best be characterized by his strong desire to help the less fortunate, the elderly, and the poor.

Jim had a great enthusiasm for life. He was a lifelong fan of Mizzou football and basketball. He loved all kinds of music and enjoyed attending concerts ranging from the Grateful Dead to the Metropolitan Opera of New York. He was an avid foodie and traveler. His travel experience ranged from France to Botswana, and both the big island of Hawaii and Maui. He loved cycling and for many years participated in Ragbrai, the cross-Iowa cycling tour. Being in the Navy, he was a true sailor and taught his son and friends the art and harmony of wending on the wind. After many years of sailing on Lake Jacomo he earned his bareboat captains license and sailed in the San Juan Islands and the Isles of Greece. He taught his son Josh to snow ski and together they took on the slopes all across the West. He enjoyed kayaking and float trips on Ozark streams. Late in life, he became an enthusiastic golfer and traveled to sites as diverse as Ireland and Bandon Dunes, Oregon to play.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Jim and Bonnie Bell. He is survived by his son, Josh, Bellingham, Washington, the love of his life Debbie Fischer Shanahan, his brother Steve Bell, Sister-in-law Donna Bell, Napoleon, Missouri, and his nephew Sam Bell, Wellington, Missouri. A Celebration of LIfe will be held at Nicklaus Golf Club at Lionsgate 14225 Dearborn Street, Overland Park, Kansas on June 20 from 3-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Jim’s memory to Harvester’s of Kansas City, Missouri, to be used for the Back Snack Program, ElderCool Fund at Bishop Sullivan Center of Kansas City, Missouri, or The Jerry Hoover Scholarship Fund, c/o Tom O’Neal, 301 North Adams, Lebanon, Missouri 65536.

The following poem, written by Jim’s beloved friend, David Byerley, summarizes Jim’s zest for life:

Sailing on the lake the wind in his hair, enjoying the sunset without a care.

Cruising the road with the top down, he truly was a man about town.

Bryant’s, baseball and beer, summer was just better with Jim near.

Listening to Neil Young and the Dead, never a single worry in his head.

Walking the course and striking the ball, smiling as he watched the putt fall.

A trial lawyer, a veteran, and a volunteer, a better man you’d never find far nor near.

A lover, a father, a father and a brother to one, he was my friend and was second to none.

I miss his robust laugh and his beautiful smile, I miss his sharp wit and his guile.

One day I know I’ll see him again, until that day take care my friend.

So it’s goodbye my Tiger friend-this Jayhawk says to you, 36-28 go MIZ-ZOU!