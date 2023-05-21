  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Glynis D. Gilbert

May 30, 1941 – May 15, 2023

Glynis Delight Gilbert was born in Enid, Oklahoma on May 30, 1941, the first of 4 girls to Glenn and Goldena Gilbert. She grew up in Kansas City, Kansas and graduated from Washington High School in 1959 and graduated from Kansas State University in 1963 with a B.S. degree in education.