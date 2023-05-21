Glynis D. Gilbert

Glynis Delight Gilbert was born in Enid, Oklahoma on May 30, 1941, the first of 4 girls to Glenn and Goldena Gilbert. She grew up in Kansas City, Kansas and graduated from Washington High School in 1959 and graduated from Kansas State University in 1963 with a B.S. degree in education.

She taught school in K.C.K for 1 year prior to moving to Minneapolis, Minnesota to live with former college roommates. She became lifelong friends with 4 other teachers who taught in the same school for several years. Together they attended Bible Study Fellowship every Monday night and enjoyed eating out together. Glynis also worked part time at a boutique shop to earn extra money for gifts for all the family and to travel back and forth to Kansas City twice a year.

During the summer months after teaching a summer program for the gifted, she travelled with a teacher friend, her mother Goldena, or her sister Roxy, to places all over the United States, Israel and Europe.

After teaching for 36 years, Glynis was especially helpful to one nephew who needed assistance with his 3 young children. She lived with them for four months until a chicken pox outbreak and she contracted a case of shingles.

After the passing of her mother in 2001, Glynis decided to move back to Kansas City and live next door tc her sister Connie. Her favorite activities continued to be travelling, getting together with family, reading and shopping. She was involved in a neighborhood book club and Bible Study Fellowship. She had two beloved dogs – Missy and Dusty.

Glynis was preceded in death by her parents, Golden and Glenn Gilbert. She is survived by her 3 sisters, Connie Bilyeu (Roy) of Overland Park, Kansas, Roxy O’Dea (Brad) of Ottawa, Kansas, and Rhoda Martin (Fred) of Princeton, Kansas. She is also survived by 12 nieces and nephews, 19 great nieces and nephews and 1 great great nephew.

Glynis passed away Monday, May 15, 2023, at the age of 81. A Celebration of Life will be held on May 27th at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS, with visitation from 9:30 – 10:30 and service from 10:30-11:30.

Graveside services will be held in Osborne, Kansas where she will be buried next to her parents. Date to be determined.