  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Donna M. Godfrey

Overland Park, Kansas – Donna Marie Godfrey passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 AM followed by Funeral Services at 10:30 AM Monday, May 22, at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS. Burial in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Overland Park, KS. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to The Culture House, Overland Park, Kansas.

Donna was born March 29, 1939 in Kansas City, Missouri to Lee and Ruth Laptad. Although this makes her 84 years old, she spent most of her life trying to convince everyone she was much younger. She was constantly happy, complimenting and appreciating everyone and everything, and joyful in spite of any obstacle or discomfort in her way. Donna was extraordinary.