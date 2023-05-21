Donna M. Godfrey

Donna was born March 29, 1939 in Kansas City, Missouri to Lee and Ruth Laptad. Although this makes her 84 years old, she spent most of her life trying to convince everyone she was much younger. She was constantly happy, complimenting and appreciating everyone and everything, and joyful in spite of any obstacle or discomfort in her way. Donna was extraordinary.

Overland Park, Kansas – Donna Marie Godfrey passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 AM followed by Funeral Services at 10:30 AM Monday, May 22, at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS. Burial in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Overland Park, KS. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to The Culture House, Overland Park, Kansas.

Donna grew up in Olathe, Kansas and as an only child longing for siblings, she created an amazing network of friends across the globe. Donna was an eccentric individual from an early age, convincing her father to let her paint turquoise polka dots on her Model A Ford, which was an antique in her time.

Donna was a journalist and an avid reader and one would be hard pressed to find something she has not read. But primarily, Donna spent her life teaching. She was a 3rd grade teacher at heart, but she taught most every grade and subject during her subsequent tenure as a substitute and volunteer teacher. Donna also had a very close relationship with her Methodist church and was a beloved Kindergarten Sunday school teacher at St. Mark’s for over 40 years.

Donna loved the Arts. LOVED the Arts. All of them. She loved anyone who worked with or appreciated the Arts. Donna founded the Immortal Indians to keep the parents of SMN students engaged in continual support of all great things North had to offer.

Most of all, Donna loved to be a mother and Nana. She absolutely adored her children and grandchildren.

Donna was survived by her two children, Elizabeth (Beth) Ashley Boldt (Scott Michael Herpich, spouse); Nicholas (Nick) Muret Godfrey (Elizabeth Greer Godfrey, spouse) and nine grandchildren: Harrison Boldt, Harden Boldt, Hudson Boldt, Sydney Herpich, Sam Herpich, Grace Godfrey, Jack Godfrey, Ben Godfrey and Betsy Godfrey.