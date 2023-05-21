  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Brice A. Neiman

Neiman, Brice A. of Overland Park, KS, formerly of Omaha, passed away on May 13, 2023 at La Jolla, CA at the age of 49. Brice was the CEO of CDM/E&K, Inc./Fellert.

Brice is survived by his wife, Cecilia of Overland Park, KS; sons: Jesse, Jacob, and Jamie of Overland Park, KS; parents, Larry and Linda Neiman of Beatrice, NE; brother, Jeff and Peiper Neiman of Fairmont, NE; sister, Michelle and Brian Carver of Pickrell, NE; brother-in-law, Luis and Jill Serna of Firth, NE; sister-in-law, Melissa and Scott Fauver of Lincoln, NE; nieces and nephews.