Brice A. Neiman

Neiman, Brice A. of Overland Park, KS, formerly of Omaha, passed away on May 13, 2023 at La Jolla, CA at the age of 49. Brice was the CEO of CDM/E&K, Inc./Fellert.
Brice is survived by his wife, Cecilia of Overland Park, KS; sons: Jesse, Jacob, and Jamie of Overland Park, KS; parents, Larry and Linda Neiman of Beatrice, NE; brother, Jeff and Peiper Neiman of Fairmont, NE; sister, Michelle and Brian Carver of Pickrell, NE; brother-in-law, Luis and Jill Serna of Firth, NE; sister-in-law, Melissa and Scott Fauver of Lincoln, NE; nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL SERVICE will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Fairmont Community Church in Fairmont, NE. GRAVESIDE SERVICE at Fairmont Public Cemetery. VISITATION: Monday from 1-8pm, with family present 4-6pm, all at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva, NE. An additional MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, Leawood, KS at 12Noon on Wednesday, May 24, located in Building A. In lieu of flowers, Memorials are suggested to: Braden’s Hope www.bradenshope.org/donate
