Bernadine Hanis

Overland Park, Kansas – Bernadine Hanis 85, passed away in McPherson, KS. on May 11, 2023 surrounded by her family.

Private family graveside will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kansas City, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to The Strawberry Hill Museum or Holy Spirit Catholic Church.