Private family graveside will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kansas City, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to The Strawberry Hill Museum or Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

Overland Park, Kansas – Bernadine Hanis 85, passed away in McPherson, KS. on May 11, 2023 surrounded by her family.

Bernadine was born on May 9, 1938, to Joseph & Josephine (Oblak) Munak in Kansas City, KS. She married Charles Hanis on October 5, 1957, who preceded her on Sept. 7, 2012, after 55 years of marriage. She was also preceded by a daughter, Susan Jane, 3 sisters, Margaret Cindric, Mary Jane Stanfield & Virginia Meyers & 1 brother, Edwin J. Munak.

After graduating from Bishop Ward High School, she spent most of her working career in the offices of General Electric and Ball’s Food Stores retiring in 2002 to enjoy grandchildren, golfing, gardening and gambling.

Survivors are her three children, Patricia Lynn Wall (Eric), Steven Charles Hanis (Amy) and Laura Ann Wendel (Mark). 9 grandchildren: Eric Wall, Landon Wall, Collyn Wall, Whitney Wall, Tyler Hanis, Austin Hanis, Dillon Sarras, Cody Sarras, Alexis Wendel and great granddaughter, Taylen Wall, brother, James S. Munak, sister Anita Messer and sisters-in law, Cathy Cussen Potts and Pearl Munak.