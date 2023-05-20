Your Community: Shop deals on books, AV, and puzzles at new Friends Pop Up Sales

The Friends collect and sell used books to help the Library buy new ones. Since 1999, the Friends have contributed $2.5 million to the Library, much of it earned from selling used books and materials.

The Friends of Johnson County Library is/are? your source for high-quality, low-price books, AV and puzzles. This summer, the Friends are hosting a special series of “Summer Thursdays” Pop Up Sales, 5:30-7:30 p.m. every Thursday between June 1 – August 31 at the Friends Headquarters in Lenexa. “Summer Thursdays” pop ups are in addition to their regular hours, 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m each Saturday.

Where does their inventory come from? Some from the Library itself: the Friends purchase and manage all the weeded material from Johnson County Library – about 110,000 items per year. The remainder of the items eventually sold by the Friends are materials donated by residents of Johnson County – close to 250,000 items annually!

Weeded materials and donations gathered at each branch are transported to the Friends headquarters in Pine Ridge Business Park, located between I-35 and Switzer, north of 87th Street. The Friends also accept donations there. Regular donation drop-off events take place Saturday mornings, 9 – 11 a.m. Volunteers are on hand to help off-load boxes and bags onto carts and get them into the building. Folks with large donations – more than a few boxes – may call and arrange a drop off at other times. If you only have a few items, drop them off in the donation bin at your favorite Johnson County Library branch.

Pop Up Used Book Sales

Thursdays, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. (June 1 – August 31, 2023)

Saturdays, 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Book Donation Drop Off

Saturdays, 9 – 11 a.m.

Pine Ridge Business Park

8279 Melrose Dr, Overland Park, KS 66214

(913) 492-4791

book@friendsofjcl.org

Find great deals on books, AV, and puzzles every Thursday at Pop Up Sales this summer. For additional information, visit the Friends of Johnson County Library website. You can also browse their selection of used books through their online store.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom