  A message from the Johnson County Library  - Sponsored posts

Your Community: Shop deals on books, AV, and puzzles at new Friends Pop Up Sales

The Friends of Johnson County Library is/are? your source for high-quality, low-price books, AV and puzzles. This summer, the Friends are hosting a special series of “Summer Thursdays” Pop Up Sales, 5:30-7:30 p.m. every Thursday between June 1 – August 31 at the Friends Headquarters in Lenexa. “Summer Thursdays” pop ups are in addition to their regular hours, 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m each Saturday.

The Friends collect and sell used books to help the Library buy new ones. Since 1999, the Friends have contributed $2.5 million to the Library, much of it earned from selling used books and materials.