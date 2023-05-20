  Obituaries  - Obituaries

Obiturary: Sue Jessup of Shawnee, retired tax preparer known for ‘dry wit’

Photo courtesy Lisa Jessup.

Susan “Sue” Jessup of Shawnee peacefully passed away on April 24th.

Sue was born in Indianapolis in 1945 where she met her husband, Doug, eventually settling in Shawnee in 1975, where she and Doug raised their family.