Obiturary: Sue Jessup of Shawnee, retired tax preparer known for ‘dry wit’

Sue was born in Indianapolis in 1945 where she met her husband, Doug, eventually settling in Shawnee in 1975, where she and Doug raised their family.

Working as a tax preparer for over 50 years at H & R Block and sharing stories over the generations of her clients brought her great joy and purpose.

She is remembered and cherished by all who knew her for both her love and thoughtfulness as well as for her sarcasm and dry wit.

She is preceded in death by her son Bill, and leaves behind her husband Doug, daughter Lisa, son-in-law Kevin, granddaughter Pearl and adopted family Craig, Robin, Zach and Austin Nachbar.

Services for Sue will be held on Saturday, May 20, at 11:00 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, 8300 Quivira Rd., in Lenexa.

A gathering to celebrate Sue’s life will be held from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. at Johnny’s Tavern, 13131 Shawnee Mission Parkway in Shawnee. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to City Mission.