After a short but aggressive battle with cancer, Tamara S. Williamson (Wilmot) of Kansas City, MO passed away on May 7, 2023, while in Hospice Care at the age of 65. Tami was born January 12, 1958, in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of late Roger A. Wilmot and Donna Sue Wilmot of Raymore, MO. She was the oldest of three siblings.
Tami leaves behind a husband, Steven E. Williamson; her mother, Donna Sue Wilmot; a younger brother, Mark A. Wilmot (Karen); a younger sister, Teri L. Shipps; two sons, Jesse M. Williamson (Jory) and Travis A. Williamson (Jessica); grandchildren, Jaden L. Williamson, Penney J. Williamson, Asher J. Williamson, and Marty J. Williamson. Her grandchildren brought her so much joy! She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her father, Roger A. Wilmot.
