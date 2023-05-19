Tami leaves behind a husband, Steven E. Williamson; her mother, Donna Sue Wilmot; a younger brother, Mark A. Wilmot (Karen); a younger sister, Teri L. Shipps; two sons, Jesse M. Williamson (Jory) and Travis A. Williamson (Jessica); grandchildren, Jaden L. Williamson, Penney J. Williamson, Asher J. Williamson, and Marty J. Williamson. Her grandchildren brought her so much joy! She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her father, Roger A. Wilmot.

After a short but aggressive battle with cancer, Tamara S. Williamson (Wilmot) of Kansas City, MO passed away on May 7, 2023, while in Hospice Care at the age of 65. Tami was born January 12, 1958, in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of late Roger A. Wilmot and Donna Sue Wilmot of Raymore, MO. She was the oldest of three siblings.

Tami was a 1976 graduate of Ruskin High School. Tami married Steve on April 22, 1981.

Tami had a passion for plants and flowers. Her dream job was working for Suburban Lawn and Garden for many years. She made lifelong friends while working there. She loved the outdoors and assisting customers with different plant and flower choices. She also had a love for the ocean. The sea soothes the soul. Tami and her sister, Teri, fell in love with Aruba and made it a “girls’ trip” each year since 2013. Sitting on Eagle Beach in Aruba never got old.

Tami will be sorely missed and forever remembered. She leaves behind not only family but MANY friends who loved Tami for her kind and beautiful soul. Tami celebrated life. There will be no funeral service; however, she will be honored with a Celebration of Life on June 11, 2023, at the home of her sister.