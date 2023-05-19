Stephen Glenn Sams, 74, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away peacefully May 15, 2023. Stephen was born August 15, 1948 in St. Louis, Missouri, to Glenn Wilber and Grace Helen (Johnson) Sams.

Stephen was a proud Air Force veteran who served two tours of duty in the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge, Stephen worked for the City of Topeka water department until his retirement. He met his wife, Dolores, while working for the City of Topeka. They were married June 11, 1982. After retiring, Stephen devoted his time to his grandchildren, spending countless hours playing games and having fun with them. Stephen was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.