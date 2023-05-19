SMSD News: We Are One Shawnee Mission!

Shawnee Mission students continue to gain

Real World Learning experiences

that prepare them for college and career. At Shawnee Mission South, students partnered with the City of Overland Park to find solutions to the ongoing challenges of hiring lifeguards.

. A group of Engineering Signature Program students developed prototypes for NASA astronauts as part of the NASA HUNCH program.

. Two students were selected as finalists in the program and were invited to share their work with NASA engineers in Houston. A group of Shawnee Mission East sophomores also worked on

client-connected projects this year

to help find solutions to address challenges in their community. Real World Learning in Shawnee Mission is part of the district’s strategic plan. The district is working along with nearly 35 school districts in the region in partnership with the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation to better prepare students for learning and work.