  Roxie Hammill

Johnson County budget proposal cuts property taxes, boosts worker pay

The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners received a presentation of the initial budget proposal from County Manager Penny Postoak Ferguson on Thursday. Photo credit Kylie Graham.

The starting point for next year’s county budget will be a quarter mill reduction in the property tax rate, which County Manager Penny Postoak Ferguson said would enable necessary employee pay increases while maintaining a high level of service and the county’s AAA bond rating.

Postoak Ferguson presented an outline of the 2024 budget Thursday that was based on previous discussions with the commission during a budget retreat.