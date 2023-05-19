Postoak Ferguson presented an outline of the 2024 budget Thursday that was based on previous discussions with the commission during a budget retreat.

The starting point for next year’s county budget will be a quarter mill reduction in the property tax rate, which County Manager Penny Postoak Ferguson said would enable necessary employee pay increases while maintaining a high level of service and the county’s AAA bond rating.

What a quarter mill reduction would mean

Next year’s budget framework calls for a mill levy of 24.358, which is a rollback of a quarter of a mill from the current year.

That breaks down to 17.522 mills for the county taxing district, 3.815 for the library system and 3.021 for parks.

A mill equals one dollar for every $1,000 of assessed value.

What does that mean for my property taxes? • For a house currently worth $250,000, the value would go to $277,500, resulting in a $69.88 increase per year with the rollback. • For a house currently worth $350,000, the value would go to $388,500, resulting in an increase of $97.80. • For a house currently worth $500,000, the value goes to $555,000 for an increase of $139.68. • The average appraised value for a single family home this year is $470,000.

Proposed budget boosts pay, adds employees

The mill levy has been reduced six out of the last seven years because of rising home values, which have increased an average of 11% this year.

However, commissioners have also expressed concern about falling behind the market in employee pay at a time when turnover remains high and the number of applicants has been low.

A recent salary study put the county about 6% below market pay levels.

The proposed budget includes pay increases in targeted front-line county jobs as well as new step plans and step plan adjustments for ambulance and sheriff’s personnel.

The proposed $1.79 billion budget sets aside $531.1 million in reserves.

It also includes 4,265.94 full-time equivalent positions, with most of the 41 added working in the sheriff’s office and mental health department.

Other key points

Not all of the total budget figure comes from property tax.

Once user fees like those for wastewater, grants and other dedicated revenue sources are subtracted, the county has $524.9 million in tax-supported expenditures, according to the proposed budget.

The budget being considered also includes $384.4 million for capital improvements such as the Nelson Wastewater Treatment plant in Mission.

It envisions debt financing in 2024 for a new $83.4 million mental health services building and $8.6 million to remodel the New Century Adult Detention Facility for video court.

The proposed budget will be discussed more

The county manager’s budget proposal is a starting point in a weeks-long process that is expected to center on the size of the tax rate rollback, employee pay and where spending cuts might be made.

Commissioners have already begun talking about how to address the stress that higher valuations and the tax bills that follow will have on residents.

Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara has said she’d prefer a bigger reduction that is revenue neutral but allows for growth. She has estimated that would amount to about a two-mill rollback.

Commission Chairman Mike Kelly and Commissioner Janeé Hanzlick have also talked about a possible property tax relief program for the county’s vulnerable people, such as low-income seniors.

What happens next?

The commission will discuss the budget numerous times with department heads and residents before final approval Aug. 31.

Budget open houses are planned for the county administration building, 111 South Cherry St. in Olathe on June 22 and the county northeast offices, 6000 Lamar in Mission on June 27. Both are at 5:30 p.m.

There will also be time for public comment at the August 21 public hearing, 6 p.m. at the administration building.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.