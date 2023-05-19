Shawnee’s Moonlight Market is back.
The spring- and summertime event goes off the third Thursday of each month, May through October, bringing local vendors, artisans, breweries, food trucks and live music to downtown Shawnee.
Shawnee’s Moonlight Market is back.
The spring- and summertime event goes off the third Thursday of each month, May through October, bringing local vendors, artisans, breweries, food trucks and live music to downtown Shawnee.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1