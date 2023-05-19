The spring- and summertime event goes off the third Thursday of each month, May through October, bringing local vendors, artisans, breweries, food trucks and live music to downtown Shawnee.

The first one of 2023 was Thursday evening.

Each month, the Moonlight Market will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every third Thursday through the fall. Future dates include:

June 15

July 20

Aug. 17

Sept. 21

Oct. 19

Credit for all photos in this story go to Kaylie McLaughlin

Here are some pictures from Thursday’s festivities: