Michael W. Boland

Michael W. Boland, Jr. was born on June 17, 1944, in Kansas City, Kansas to his parents Michael William Boland (Sr.) and Kathlyn Garnet Woods.

Mike attended DeLaSalle High School and spent his working life in the grocery business throughout the Kansas City area. In 1989 he met his third wife Susan at Dahl’s Foods supermarket in Overland Park, where she also worked, and later they worked together at Hy-Vee supermarkets in both Overland Park and Olathe Kansas.