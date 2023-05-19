Michael W. Boland

Mike attended DeLaSalle High School and spent his working life in the grocery business throughout the Kansas City area. In 1989 he met his third wife Susan at Dahl’s Foods supermarket in Overland Park, where she also worked, and later they worked together at Hy-Vee supermarkets in both Overland Park and Olathe Kansas.

They were dedicated to each other until Sue’s passing in 2014 — he would visit her every day for several years when she was living in a memory care home. Mike enjoyed learning about history, particularly the Civil War, and loved John Wayne movies. He was a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and was thrilled to see them win the Super Bowl this year.

He is survived by his nieces Betty Burton of Paris, Tennessee and Gail Rich of Bonner Springs, Kansas, and nephew Gary Rich of Lenexa, Kansas, who are all the children of his beloved late sister, Mary “Sis” Rich. He is also survived by his stepchildren Tracy and Steve (children of the late Susan Delanty). Mike will be missed by his loved ones, those who worked with him, and those who took care of him for the last few years at Cedar Lake Village in Olathe.