Lenexa gives final OK to City Center hotel, retail project

Olsson and Midas Hospitality plan to build a double hotel, retail and restaurant space with its own parking garage in the Lenexa City Center. It's planned on the undeveloped block between Elmridge and Penrose off of 87th Street Parkway.

Olsson and Midas Hospitality plan to build a double hotel, retail and restaurant space with its own parking garage in the Lenexa City Center. Image via Lenexa city planning documents.

Developers plan to bring two new hotels, more retail, a new restaurant and more parking to one of the major blocks in the Lenexa City Center district.

Earlier this week, the Lenexa City Council unanimously approved the final plan for the project put forth by Olsson and Midas, a Missouri hospitality management company that already owns and operates a hotel in City Center.

