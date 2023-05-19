  Kyle Palmer  - Fires

KCK trash fire impacting JoCo air quality Friday

Kansas City, Kan., Fire crews douse a fire at a metal recycling center on 12th Street, just north of the Kansas River, near northeast Johnson County. Image via Twitter.

Updated: Friday, May 19, 3:30 p.m.

In a statement Friday afternoon, the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment said emergency response officials were “responding and monitoring the situation and what the potential/possible health hazards are, if any.”

Hi! I'm Kyle Palmer and I'm the editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post.

Prior to joining the Post in 2020, I served as News Director for KCUR. I got my start in journalism at the University of Missouri, where I worked for KBIA, mid-Missouri's NPR affiliate. After college, I spent 10 years as a teacher and went on to get a master's degree in education policy from Stanford University.

I believe deeply in the power of local news and strive each day to make our readers feel informed, so they can get the most out of life in this great place we all call home.

Our work is only possible because nearly 7,000 Johnson Countians subscribe. To those of you who already support us as subscribers, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, I hope you'll try it out today! Your first month of full access is just $1.