Dale Joseph Hamacher, 62, died May 18, 2023.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 24th, from 10-11:00 AM at Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS. Burial will follow at Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens at 11:30 AM.
