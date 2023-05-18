Your Insurance: Independent Insurance Agents – the power of choice

In a competitive insurance landscape that constantly bombards consumers with marketing ads (think Progressive’s Flo or the Geico Lizard commercials), you have three main insurance buying channels to choose from. The three channels of insurance acquisition are independent agents, captive agents, and direct agents. While each has its merits, this article will highlight why Independent Agents stand out as the preferred choice for many discerning consumers.

Captive Agents

Work exclusively for a single insurance company such as State Farm.

Do not have additional company choices in the marketplace.

If the company they represent raises rates, they may have limited options to offer their customers.

Direct Agents

Direct agents represent a specific insurer and are usually employees of that insurance company such as Geico.

Usually operate through call centers or online platforms.

Most consumers would need to call a 1-800 number for policy questions or guidance and would receive a different person each time.

Independent Insurance Agents

Independence is the key characteristic that sets independent agents apart.