A project that recently gained approval from the Shawnee Planning Commission would bring two new industrial buildings totaling 56,000 square feet to the west-central area of the city near the landfill and I-435. Image via Shawnee planning documents.
A developer plans to build two industrial-type buildings totaling 56,000 square feet on a vacant site in west central Shawnee near I-435 and the county landfill.
That’s near the city’s public works building and a WaterOne tower, just east of Mid-America Sports Complex.
Shawnee Contractors Park plans have been pared down
Last year, the city signed off on a rezoning for industrial uses and a preliminary site plan, which gave the development the initial go ahead.
At that time, three buildings were planned for the site. Now there are two.
Lauren Grashoff, deputy community development director for Shawnee, said the new plan is “substantially consistent” with the old one because its intended uses — industrial and office — hasn’t changed.
Contractors Park future uses could vary
Thomas Nolte, an architect on the project, said a manufacturing tenant has been identified to fill up the larger proposed building, which totals 36,000 square feet.
Multiple tenants could be accommodated in the other building, and Nolte said there has been some interest in those spaces, as well.
Grashoff said the development and its proposed uses are compatible with existing land uses nearby.
If the lease for the larger building changes and another type of operation uses the building in the future, city staff indicated the property owner may need to come back for a revised site plan review because of different parking requirements in the industrial land-use group.
Some modifications will be required
Shawnee will require the project to include a westbound turn lane for the site from Johnson Drive.
That will relieve much of the traffic congestion concerns because most traffic to Contractors Park is expected to come from I-435 east of the site.
The developer will also need to add a five-foot sidewalk in front of the site along Johnson Drive.
Next steps:
The planning commission has final approval authority on the site plan.
However, the Shawnee City Council will need to review the final plat before the project can go forward. That could happen later this month.
After that, some permits will need to be obtained, but Grashoff said some details with a proposed parking space number deviation will need to be settled first.
👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1