  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Shawnee commission OKs plan to flip vacant site into 2 industrial buildings

A project that recently gained approval from the Shawnee Planning Commission would bring two new industrial buildings totaling 56,000 square feet to the west-central area of the city near the landfill and I-435.

A developer plans to build two industrial-type buildings totaling 56,000 square feet on a vacant site in west central Shawnee near I-435 and the county landfill.

On Monday, the Shawnee Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the final plan and plat for the project, dubbed Contractors Park, which is planned for a seven-acre plot in the 18700 Block of Johnson Drive.

