  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Leo A. “Lee” Hartl

Leo Hartl’s passing on Monday, May 8, 2023 has been publicly announced.

According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Celebration of Life, on May 20, 2023 at 3:00 p.m., at Lenexa VFW Hall 7397, 9550 Pflumm Rd., Lenexa, Kansas.