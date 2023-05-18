Kelley Kincaid Allen

He was born on December 3, 1956 to David and Doris (Kelley) Allen at Meade, KS. He attended and graduated from Minneapolis (KS) High School and Fort Hays State University with a degree in music education.

He was recently a member of Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, KS. Kelley was lovingly involved in music ministry throughout his life, as an organist, pianist, choir member and music director. Kelley’s service as a musician and educator blessed many others with the gift of song and worship.

Kelley is survived by his loving children, Megan (Brent) Parker, Mikeal Allen, and Mark (Lydia) Allen, and their mother LeAnn Allen; precious grandsons Owen & Brecken; his mother, Doris Allen, and his brothers Barry (Debbie) Allen, Bruce (Gail) Allen, and Brent (John Gioia) Allen.

He was preceded in death by his father, David Lynn Allen.

(In lieu of flowers), memorials are suggested to the Human Rights Campaign at hrc.org. Please give someone you love a hug today and tell them Kelley sent you.