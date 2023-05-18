  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Kelley Kincaid Allen

Kelley Kincaid Allen, 66, of Overland Park, passed away unexpectedly on May 15, 2023.

He was born on December 3, 1956 to David and Doris (Kelley) Allen at Meade, KS. He attended and graduated from Minneapolis (KS) High School and Fort Hays State University with a degree in music education.