James G. Shull Jr.

James Shull’s passing has been publicly announced by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri – Kansas City in Kansas City, MO.

According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Memorial service, on June 3, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., at Second Presbyterian Church, 318 E. 55th St., Kansas City, Missouri.