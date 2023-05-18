James G. Shull Jr.

James Shull’s passing has been publicly announced by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri – Kansas City in Kansas City, MO.
According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Memorial service, on June 3, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., at Second Presbyterian Church, 318 E. 55th St., Kansas City, Missouri.
