  Lucie Krisman  - Mental health

Clinic that wants to ‘destigmatize’ mental health opening in Overland Park

Ellie Mental Health, a Minnesota-based company offering a range of therapy services, will officially open this weekend in Overland Park. Above, the clinic at 10881 Lowell Ave., just off I-435 and Metcalf Avenue. Photo courtesy of Ellie Mental Health.

A new mental health clinic offering a range of therapy services will open soon in Overland Park.

Minnesota-based startup Ellie Mental Health, which says it aims to “destigmatize mental health,” will celebrate its grand opening in Overland Park on Saturday.

