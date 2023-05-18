Brenda K. VanLerberg

She was welcomed to eternal life by her brother Michael VanLerberg, niece Haley VanLerberg, and many other close family and friends.

She is survived by her life partner, Steve Beard, his daughters, Jennifer, Andrea, Stephanie, and son Chris Beard. Sisters, Debbie Wood, Cindy Young, Mary VanLerberg, Jody VanLerberg, and brother, James Dale VanLerberg, nieces, Kathryn Saunders, Jamie Boomer, Christy Wood, Jessie Young, Aubrey VanLerberg, and Cameron McCorkendale, nephews, James Boomer, John Dale VanLerberg, Mi’Angel VanLerberg and Brian Wood. Along with many great nieces, great nephews, & grandchildren.

Brenda’s heart was the size of a grizzly bear, and at times, she responded as one as well. (Only because she loved you!)

She loved spending time with family, friends, and especially the kids. She had a strong passion for plants, gardening, and animals. She was a loyal friend, a shoulder to lean on, a good laugh, and a dedicated Aunt. There was no job too big for B to solve. She taught respect, love, laughter, and to just embrace yourself. We all know B was really good at expressing herself, and who can’t love her for that?! She will be greatly missed by all!

Please join us to celebrate Aunt B!

June 4, 2023, at 1:00 PM

Franklin Park, in Prairie Village, KS

Lunch will be provided