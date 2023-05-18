  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Brenda K. VanLerberg

Brenda K. VanLerberg-Beard, 63 years young, of Kansas City, Kansas, joined her parents Arthur and Ilene VanLerberg in heaven on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

She was welcomed to eternal life by her brother Michael VanLerberg, niece Haley VanLerberg, and many other close family and friends.