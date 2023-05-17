Tyler William Anderson, 37, passed away at home on Saturday, May 13, surrounded by loved ones. Tyler was born on May 7, 1986, the first of three children born to Doug and Joy Anderson. He grew up in Leawood, Kansas and graduated from Blue Valley North High School in 2005. A Jayhawk from birth, he attended the University of Kansas where he was a member of the Delta Chi fraternity. He graduated in 2010 with a B.A. in business finance and joined Renaissance Financial* as a personal financial planner that same year.

Tyler had many accomplishments, but his greatest were his roles as a husband, father, son, and brother. Tyler’s favorite title was that of daddy to his daughter. Tate and daddy regularly proclaimed,“I love you to the moon and the stars.” Tyler was ecstatic to be able to take Tate to Disney World and Hawaii in December.

Tyler’s love of the Kansas City Chiefs, where he was a season ticket holder and avid tailgater, and his passion for Kansas Jayhawk basketball, was legendary. Tyler was fortunate enough to accomplish many of his bucket list goals, such as witnessing a Jayhawks National Championship victory in New Orleans and watching the Chiefs triumph at the 2023 Super Bowl in Arizona.

He is survived by his wife, best friend and soulmate Michelle Anderson, daughter Tate Anderson, parents Doug and Joy Anderson, brother Trevor Anderson, sister Tarra Beckloff (Jon) and their newborn son Hudson Tyler Beckloff, grandmother Bobbie Anderson, parents-in-law Scott and Sara Goldstein, brother-in-law Jake Goldstein (Katie), and their children Frankie and Asher Goldstein. Tyler was preceded in death by grandparents Duaine and Dorothy Schul, and his grandfather Carl Anderson.

Tyler’s laid back personality and sense of humor were cherished by anyone who met him. He was a rare person with true integrity. A friend described Tyler as “the kind of man who makes YOU want to be better. Perhaps, his raison d’être.”

A service will be held on Friday, May 19 at 11:00 A.M. at Congregation Beth Torah at 6100 W. 127th St., Overland Park, KS 66209, followed by a Celebration of Life for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please visit www.tailgatewithtyler.com to make a memorial donation. Two years ago, when Tyler’s life was turned upside down with a diagnosis of intimal sarcoma of the pulmonary artery he decided he wanted to give back. He did this by launching a “Tailgate With Tyler” campaign to benefit the Strong like Lisa organization. Tyler faced his diagnosis with determination, love and grace, and was privileged to have the means to seek out any treatment available. By contributing to this campaign, donors can help give local Kansas City sarcoma patients and their families, who are facing financial difficulties, the same opportunities.

*The following was submitted by Renaissance Financial:

March of 2010, Tyler Anderson began his career at Renaissance Financial, and quickly established himself as not only a standout advisor, but a person of uncommon warmth and compassion. More than a colleague to so many of the men and women he shared an office with, Tyler has long embodied the firm’s values with his congenial disposition, innate kindness, and passion for serving others. As confirmed by many of his colleagues and friends, Tyler has touched the lives of so many people around him, making Renaissance, and the world as a whole, a better, more loving place in the process.

Through his dedication and hard work, Tyler has proven that he is a leader in the firm. He has achieved great accolades both at a national level as well as a firm level. Within Securian Financial Services, Inc., Tyler achieved Focus Club* in 2012, the Excellence in Performance* award in 2012 and 2013, and Pinnacle Club* in 2013. He was a member of MDRT in 2013 and 2014. In 2012, Renaissance Financial awarded him the Silver New and Developing Advisor Award*. In a further display of his commitment to the firm and to his clients, Tyler became a shareholder of Renaissance Financial in 2021.

Outside of the firm, Tyler’s dedication to others is shown through his community involvement. He is proud to volunteer his time at places such as Children’s Mercy Hospital and the Joshua Center. He is an alumnus of the University of Kansas where he earned a degree in finance, and he continues to show his support for the university by cheering on their many sports teams. Growing up in the Kansas City area, Tyler is proud to still call the area home, residing in Leawood, KS with his wife, Michelle, their daughter, Tate, their dog, Sanca, and cat, Bailey.