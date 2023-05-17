  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Tyler William Anderson

May 7, 1986 – May 13, 2023

Tyler William Anderson, 37, passed away at home on Saturday, May 13, surrounded by loved ones. Tyler was born on May 7, 1986, the first of three children born to Doug and Joy Anderson. He grew up in Leawood, Kansas and graduated from Blue Valley North High School in 2005. A Jayhawk from birth, he attended the University of Kansas where he was a member of the Delta Chi fraternity. He graduated in 2010 with a B.A. in business finance and joined Renaissance Financial* as a personal financial planner that same year.