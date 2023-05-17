August 29, 1943 – May 13, 2023
Prairie Village, Kansas – Rick Bechtel of Prairie Village, Kansas, passed away May 13, 2023.
He was born in Flint, Michigan, August 29, 1943, to Edna Schenk and Richard Bechtel. He leaves behind his wife Kathleen Bechtel, son Michael Bechtel, daughter Kristin Bechtel, and step daughter Lisa Giordano.
