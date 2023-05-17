  Mike Frizzell  - Crime

Man shot outside Overland Park motel dies from wounds, suspect identified

An Overland Park police officer on the scene early on the morning of Saturday, May 6, at an Econo Lodge on Shawnee Mission Parkway where three people were injured in what investigators called a gunfight. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Updated: Wednesday, May 17, 11:15 a.m.

Overland Park Police say a man shot outside an Overland Park motel earlier this month has died from his wounds.