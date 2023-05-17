Man shot outside Overland Park motel dies from wounds, suspect identified

Overland Park Police say a man shot outside an Overland Park motel earlier this month has died from his wounds.

At the same time, investigators have identified a suspect, but that person is not in custody, according to Overland Park Police spokesperson Off. John Lacy.

In a statement Wednesday morning, Lacy said that Damon Payton of Chicago had “succumbed to injuries sustained in the shooting,” which occurred early on the morning of Saturday, May 6, outside the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites, 7508 Shawnee Mission Pkwy.

Three people in total were injured in the shooting, which police characterized as a “gunfight” between two pairs of individuals.

The other two people injured in the shootout were briefly hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

It’s not clear from Wednesday’s police statement if the suspect is in the Kansas City metro or what connection that person had to the victims, including Payton.

“Upon arrival, it was determined a shooting had occurred,” Capt. Todd Chappell said in a news release. “One victim was still at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.”

Johnson County Med-Act transported the injured man to an area hospital in critical condition.

Two other injured people left the motel parking lot in a white Chevrolet Silverado with a flat tire.

At 2:09, Merriam Police were called to a 7-Eleven at 6850 Antioch Road, for a possible shooting.

Officers arrived to find the white Silverado and a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

The man had been shot in the arm, and the woman’s head was grazed by a bullet.

Chappell says both of those people were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A Shawnee Police K-9 unit responded to the Merriam 7-Eleven to assist in a search for evidence.

“The incident reportedly started as a verbal disturbance in the parking lot between two pairs of individuals, then weapons were drawn, and a gunfight ensued,” Chappell said. “This is believed to be a contained incident, and all involved parties are currently accounted for.”

A witness at the Econo Lodge tells the Post that he heard 10-15 gunshots in rapid succession.

Police say they’re in the preliminary stages of the investigation, and a determination of criminal charges has not been made.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.