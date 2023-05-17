  Roxie Hammill  - Mission Gateway

Mission Gateway developers on clock (again) to pay late taxes

New York-based developers of the Mission Gateway site, above, owe nearly $450,000 in overdue property taxes. This comes a month after a bank moved to foreclose on the beleaguered property. File photo.

The city of Mission has once again sent a default notice giving the developers of Mission Gateway 60 days to pay overdue property taxes or risk termination of their latest redevelopment agreement.

According to county tax records, Aryeh Realty LLC, a subsidiary of the Cameron Group, owes $447,700 in property taxes that were due May 10.