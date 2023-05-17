Mark was born on July 15, 1956, and lived most of his life in Kansas City, MO where he was a VIP driver. He loved Rock n Roll music, traveling, hanging out with family and friends, and the Kansas City Royals.

Mark Anthony DeWitte (Mark the Shark) passed away on April 27, 2023, after battling cancer for several years.

He is survived by his siblings Dale DeWitte, Melanie Fisher, and Sheryl DeWitte and sister-in-law Patti DeWitte; two nieces, two nephews, four great nieces, and six great-nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents George and Helen DeWitte and siblings Dennis DeWitte, Kathy Curth, Teresa DeWitte and Edward (Eddie) DeWitte.

Celebration of Life will be on June 24, 2023, at 1:00 PM at the American Legion Post 327, 6521 Nieman Road, Shawnee, KS 66203. A luncheon with a cash bar to follow. To celebrate Mark, please wear Kansas City Royals attire.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Merriam Gardens, 9700 W. 62nd Street, Shawnee, KS 66203.