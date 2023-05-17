  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Mark Anthony DeWitte

Mark Anthony DeWitte (Mark the Shark) passed away on April 27, 2023, after battling cancer for several years.

Mark was born on July 15, 1956, and lived most of his life in Kansas City, MO where he was a VIP driver. He loved Rock n Roll music, traveling, hanging out with family and friends, and the Kansas City Royals.