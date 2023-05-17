  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Lenexa

Lenexa’s future Old Town activity center takes shape

The revamped Old Town Community Center in Lenexa is expected to serve as the "front yard" to the Old Town neighborhood, offering more outdoor amenities like the ever-popular pickleball courts.

The recreation facilities in Lenexa’s Old Town are on track to get a major overhaul by the end of next year.

The plan, presented to the Lenexa City Council this week, calls for a combination of the Lenexa Community Center and Lenexa Senior Center functions, the demolition of the Senior Center and the addition of more outdoor recreation space.

