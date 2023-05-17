☀️ Today’s forecast : Sunny, then mostly clear in the evening. High: 80. Low: 55.

🚨 One thing to know today

A Topeka man has been sentenced to prison for a deadly shooting last year at a home in south Overland Park that was being used as a vacation rental.

A Johnson County judge on Monday sentenced Anthony Duane Smith, 46, to four years and three months in prison for one felony count of involuntary manslaughter.

Smith pleaded guilty to the involuntary manslaughter charge earlier this year. He was also originally charged with second degree murder, but that was dismissed by prosecutors.

In March 2022, Sharell Holoman of Wichita was shot during a party at a home in the 9700 block of W. 145th Terr., which was being used as a short-term vacation rental at the time. She later died after being taken to a hospital.

The shooting prompted Overland Park to conduct a citywide survey of short-term rentals, which found the properties generated less than one half of one percent of all police calls in the city.

The city council subsequently discussed possible regulations for short-term rentals but has yet to institute any new ordinances.

🗓 Public meetings Wednesday

Mission City Council Work Session — Greenhouse Gas Inventory Presentation, 6 p.m. [View agenda]

Johnson County Park and Recreation District Board Meeting, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

Overland Park Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

Mission City Council, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

🚀 Post’s top Tuesday stories

📰 Other local news

Zip code 66211 in Leawood , around Hallbrook and Town Center, came in as the Kansas City region’s most expensive zip code, according to a new list from the Kansas City Business Journal, with an average home closing prices of more than $870,000. [Kansas City Business Journal]

, around Hallbrook and Town Center, came in as the Kansas City region’s most expensive zip code, according to a new list from the Kansas City Business Journal, with an average home closing prices of more than $870,000. [Kansas City Business Journal] An Olathe woman has crowdfunded a personal humanitarian trip to war-ravaged Ukraine, where she plans to deliver bandates, tourniquets, books and other supplies. [KSHB]

has crowdfunded a personal humanitarian trip to war-ravaged Ukraine, where she plans to deliver bandates, tourniquets, books and other supplies. [KSHB] The 61-year-old pilot of a single-engine plane that crashed Saturday at Gardner Municipal Airport was hospitalized in serious condition. [WIBW]

📸 A thousand words

Check out this lovely picture of a Prairie Larkspur! Photo via Prairie Czar on Twitter.