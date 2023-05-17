  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

Mexican restaurant will open in former Stroud’s space in Mission

Jefe's Campesino Mission is bringing 20 flavors of margaritas to Johnson Drive

Campesino Mexican Grill and Cantina, owned by members of the same family behind El Maguey Mexican Restaurants, is headed to Mission — and it is bringing more than 20 flavors of margaritas with it. Above, margaritas at El Maguey. Photo via El Maguey Martin City Facebook page.

Correction: The name of the prospective restaurant is Campesino Mexican Grill and Cantina. An earlier version of this story called it Jefe’s Campesino.

Campesino Mexican Grill and Cantina plans to open in downtown Mission this summer.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.