In turn, the judge ruled Mahomes can have no contact with a fourth witness who has direct knowledge of the case.

Jackson Mahomes can have contact with three people who are listed as witnesses in his felony sexual battery case, a Johnson County judge has ruled, but they cannot talk to him about his ongoing case.

Mahomes, a social media influencer and the younger brother of Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, declined to comment to media after appearing in person for a hearing at Johnson County District Court in Olathe on Tuesday.

He is charged with three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and one misdemeanor count of battery in connection to an incident with a woman at a south Overland Park restaurant in February.

His next court date, a preliminary hearing, is now scheduled for Aug. 31.

Criminal affidavit reveals more details about allegations

The owner of Aspen’s Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Aspen Vaughn, has publicly accused Jackson Mahomes of forcibly kissing her multiple times and pushing a waiter at the restaurant on Feb. 25.

A criminal affidavit released this week lays out the alleged incident in more detail.

The affidavit, which has redacted the names of the party’s involved, alleges that Mahomes grabbed Vaughn three times, “forcing her head back and kissed her and put his tongue in her mouth” without her consent.

The incident occurred in an office area in the restaurant’s lower level, where the two had gone after Mahomes told Vaughn he needed to speak to her, the affidavit says.

Investigators note in the affidavit that surveillance cameras at the restaurant “captured the incident and the video is consistent with [Vaughn’s] account.”

Mahomes had frequented Aspen’s before, and the owner told police that he was friends with her former step-daughter.

Vaughn told police the night of the alleged assault that “they had problems with [Mahomes] before and had to kick him out previously.”

‘Visible signs of injury’

A waiter at the restaurant, also told police that Mahomes “pushed [him] in the chest and told him not to come in” after he had gone to the office area to get his water bottle. He tried to get in the office, when Mahomes allegedly “pushed him again … and told him to get out.”

Vaughn also told investigators she tried to call out to two staff members who were also in the lower level office area, but they did not hear her.

She later showed staff members her neck, which had “visible signs of injury and was fresh,” according to the affidavit.

What do the charges mean?

Kansas statute defines sexual battery as a felony that involves the touching of a victim who is 16 or more years of age and who does not consent thereto, with the intent to arouse or satisfy the sexual desires of the offender or another.

The charge becomes aggravated sexual battery if the victim is overcome by force or fear, according to statute language.

State statute defines battery as a misdemeanor for knowingly causing physical contact with another person when done in a rude, insulting, or angry manner.