Inside JCPRD: Spaces still available in some JCPRD summer camps

Registrations for JCPRD’s 2023 summer camps have been strong this year, but there is still space available in a number of programs.

Camp programmers recently suggested best bets for vacancies, and you’ll find their suggestions below. Most of the camps can be found in our printed and online Summer Camp Guide, and all of them can be found online at JCPRD.com. Just because the camp your child is interested in isn’t listed here doesn’t mean there’s not still space, so be sure to check. But for your best choice of programs, act quickly!

Cheerleading Camps (Ages 5-12), June 20 and July 25, Mill Creek Activity Center

Computers: Movie Makers (Ages 9-15) July 10, Mill Creek Activity Center

Mad Science: Advanced Robotics Camp (Ages 9-13) June 26, Roeland Park Sports Dome

History Geek Camp (Ages 13-16), July 31, Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center

This list is not comprehensive, so even if you don’t see the camp you’re interested in here, be sure to check the website or call registration at 913-831-3359, as there are small numbers of openings in many other JCPRD camps as well.

Registrations for 2023 camps, which are taken on a first-come, first-served basis, began in early February with the publication of JCPRD’s 2023 Summer Camp Guide. Additional summer camps, consisting largely of sport camps, are listed in the May through August program listings that went online on March 17. This year’s camps include more than 80 programs aimed at ages three through 18. Camps range from partial-day programs serving a variety of interests, to full-day programs with supervision from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Most full-day camps offer weekly sessions from June 6 through Aug. 1, while other camps begin throughout the summer.

Financial assistance is available for some camps on a limited basis for qualifying families. For grant information and application materials, call 913-826-3014.