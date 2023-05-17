  A message from Johnson County Park and Recreation District  - Sponsored posts

Inside JCPRD: Spaces still available in some JCPRD summer camps

Registrations for JCPRD’s 2023 summer camps began in early February, and while some camps have already filled, there are still small numbers of spaces in a number of camps. Below are programmers’ suggestions for camps which may still have space.

By David Markham

Registrations for JCPRD’s 2023 summer camps have been strong this year, but there is still space available in a number of programs.