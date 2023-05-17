Inside JCPRD: Spaces still available in some JCPRD summer camps

By David Markham
Registrations for JCPRD’s 2023 summer camps have been strong this year, but there is still space available in a number of programs.
Camp programmers recently suggested best bets for vacancies, and you’ll find their suggestions below. Most of the camps can be found in our printed and online Summer Camp Guide, and all of them can be found online at JCPRD.com. Just because the camp your child is interested in isn’t listed here doesn’t mean there’s not still space, so be sure to check. But for your best choice of programs, act quickly!
Enrichment & Special Interest Camps
- Cheerleading Camps (Ages 5-12), June 20 and July 25, Mill Creek Activity Center
- Computers: Movie Makers (Ages 9-15) July 10, Mill Creek Activity Center
- Mad Science: Advanced Robotics Camp (Ages 9-13) June 26, Roeland Park Sports Dome
Fine & Performing Arts Camps
- Art: Art Labs Artist’s Choice (Ages 12-17), July 31, Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- Art: Art Labs Maker Camp (Ages 12-17), June 12, Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- Art: Art Labs Painting (Ages 12-17), June 26 and July 17, Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- TIP Mainstage: Advanced Technical Theater (Ages 16-18), July 24, Theatre in the Park
- TIP Mainstage: Introduction to Technical Theater (Ages 12-16), July 10, Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- TIP Mainstage: Technical Theater Specialty – Scenic Design (Ages 14-18), June 26, Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
Heritage & History
- History Geek Camp (Ages 13-16), July 31, Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
Just for Fun
- Young Explorers Camp (Ages 3-5), dates vary, New Century Fieldhouse, to see availability for these camps, sign into your ActiveNet account.
- Summer Escapades Camp at Big Bull Creek Park (Ages 6-10) dates vary, to see availability for these camps, sign into your ActiveNet account.
- LEAD Camp, dates vary, Trailridge Middle School (Ages 10-14) and Kaw Prairie (Ages 11-15) Church, to see availability for these camps, sign into your ActiveNet account.
Nature & Science Camps
- Outdoor Discovery Camp Shawnee Mission Park Shelter 12 (Ages 8-12), May 30 (25705) and July 3 (25710)
- TRAC Climbing & Rappelling Camp (Ages 12-14), July 24, TimberRidge Adventure Center
Sports
- Biking: Buddy Pegs Mountain Bike Camp (Ages 5-10), June 5, June 12, June 19, June 26, July 10, and July 24
- Multi-Sport: Skill Building Clinic (Grades K-8), June 20, Okun Fieldhouse
- Soccer: Creative Skills Soccer Camps (Ages 6-16), June 12, New Century Fieldhouse
This list is not comprehensive, so even if you don’t see the camp you’re interested in here, be sure to check the website or call registration at 913-831-3359, as there are small numbers of openings in many other JCPRD camps as well.
Registrations for 2023 camps, which are taken on a first-come, first-served basis, began in early February with the publication of JCPRD’s 2023 Summer Camp Guide. Additional summer camps, consisting largely of sport camps, are listed in the May through August program listings that went online on March 17. This year’s camps include more than 80 programs aimed at ages three through 18. Camps range from partial-day programs serving a variety of interests, to full-day programs with supervision from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Most full-day camps offer weekly sessions from June 6 through Aug. 1, while other camps begin throughout the summer.
Financial assistance is available for some camps on a limited basis for qualifying families. For grant information and application materials, call 913-826-3014.
