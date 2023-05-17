The Shawnee Mission area community is remembering Donna Bysfield, a longtime SMSD school board member who died late last year.
Bysfield sat on the Shawnee Mission board of education for nearly a quarter century, representing the SM East area on the board from 1993 to 2017.
She died Dec. 26, following “a long battle with Alzheimer’s,” according to her obituary, which was first published on May 10. A memorial service was held Saturday, May 13.
“She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother as well as a long time advocate for education as a SMSD Board of Education member for 24 years,” her obituary reads.
She served six terms in the SM East area
- Bysfield was first elected to the school board in 1993 and ran unopposed for reelection five times after that, with the last coming in 2013.
- She initially filed to run for a seventh term in 2017 but later withdrew her name from the race. That contest was ultimately won by current SM East area board member Mary Sinclair.
- “She served the district for over 20 years, deeply committed to Shawnee Mission students and staff,” Sinclair told the Post.
Bysfield will be remembered for collaboration, leadership
- Current Lenexa City Councilmember Craig Denny, who served on the SMSD board for 20 years with Bysfield, said she always strived to do what was best for kids and the school district as a whole.
- He said that “a hallmark” of Donna’s tenure on the board was her collaborative and congenial approach to working with others.
- “She served, I thought, with great dignity, great expertise,” Denny said. “I learned a lot from Donna. I consider her one of my mentors.”
She was involved in schools before being elected
- Before running for school board in 1993, she served as PTA president at Somerset Elementary and Meadowbrook Junior High School, both of which are now closed, along with SM East.
- Bysfield also played a role in the launch of the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation, a nonprofit that, among other things, connects high school juniors and seniors to college scholarships.
- Bysfield’s family requested donations be made in her memory to Shawnee Mission Education Foundation, in lieu of flowers
- She is survived by her husband, Frank, their four children, Frank, Mark, Todd and Sarah, and nine grandchildren.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1