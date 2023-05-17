Bysfield sat on the Shawnee Mission board of education for nearly a quarter century, representing the SM East area on the board from 1993 to 2017.

The Shawnee Mission area community is remembering Donna Bysfield, a longtime SMSD school board member who died late last year.

She died Dec. 26, following “a long battle with Alzheimer’s,” according to her obituary, which was first published on May 10. A memorial service was held Saturday, May 13.

“She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother as well as a long time advocate for education as a SMSD Board of Education member for 24 years,” her obituary reads.

She served six terms in the SM East area

Bysfield was first elected to the school board in 1993 and ran unopposed for reelection five times after that, with the last coming in 2013.

She initially filed to run for a seventh term in 2017 but later withdrew her name from the race. That contest was ultimately won by current SM East area board member Mary Sinclair.

“She served the district for over 20 years, deeply committed to Shawnee Mission students and staff,” Sinclair told the Post.

Bysfield will be remembered for collaboration, leadership

Current Lenexa City Councilmember Craig Denny, who served on the SMSD board for 20 years with Bysfield, said she always strived to do what was best for kids and the school district as a whole.

He said that “a hallmark” of Donna’s tenure on the board was her collaborative and congenial approach to working with others.

“She served, I thought, with great dignity, great expertise,” Denny said. “I learned a lot from Donna. I consider her one of my mentors.”

She was involved in schools before being elected