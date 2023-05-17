  Juliana Garcia  - Obituaries

Donna Bysfield, longtime SMSD board member, remembered for life advocating for schools

Donna Bysfield, Shawnee Mission board member from 1993 to 2017, died at 77 on Dec. 26.

Donna Bysfield, who served on the Shawnee Mission board of education from 1993 to 2017, died on Dec. 26, 2022, due to complications from Alzheimer's. File photo.

The Shawnee Mission area community is remembering Donna Bysfield, a longtime SMSD school board member who died late last year.

Bysfield sat on the Shawnee Mission board of education for nearly a quarter century, representing the SM East area on the board from 1993 to 2017.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.