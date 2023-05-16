  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

‘Clerical error’ delays housing project planned in west Shawnee

The door of Shawnee city hall has the city logo on it as well as its business hours. It's home to the city council chambers, city manager's office and several city departments.

Shawnee City Hall is located at 11110 Johnson Dr. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

A proposal to bring apartments and townhomes to the Old K-7 area in western Shawnee has been delayed by a “clerical error.”

On Monday night, when the Shawnee Planning Commission was expected to vote to make a recommendation on the rezoning and preliminary development plan for the 16-acre property at 5095 Old K-7, they were instead forced to vote to continue the project.

