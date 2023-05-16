  Mike Frizzell  - Accidents

Teen driver charged in deadly Shawnee wreck

First responders on the scene at Lackman Road and Blackfish Parkway in Shawnee on Sunday afternoon. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Updated: Tuesday, May 16, 3:45 p.m.

A 17-year-old from Shawnee faces criminal charges in connection to a wreck Sunday that left one person dead and another in critical condition.