Sandra Kay Smith

Sandra (Sandy) Kay Smith, 68, of Shawnee, Kansas, passed away on May 5, 2023, due to complications of MRSA.

She was born on May 16, 1954, to John (JC) and Dolly O’Dean Pilgrim in Kansas City, Kansas.
Sandy had worked for the last ten years at Walgreens at the corner of Roberts and Johnson Drive in Shawnee. She received many awards and other accolades for her excellent customer service and was loved and appreciated by many of her coworkers and customers.