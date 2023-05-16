Sandra Kay Smith

She was born on May 16, 1954, to John (JC) and Dolly O’Dean Pilgrim in Kansas City, Kansas. Sandy had worked for the last ten years at Walgreens at the corner of Roberts and Johnson Drive in Shawnee. She received many awards and other accolades for her excellent customer service and was loved and appreciated by many of her coworkers and customers.

On June 12, 1996, she married Kenny Smith. They lived in Kansas City, Kansas then moved to Findlay, Ohio, in 1999 for two years. They then moved to Buena Park, California, for an additional two years. In 2004 they moved back to the Kansas City area where they have lived in Shawnee ever since.

Sandy is survived by her husband Kenny, daughter Wendi Kendrick, son Toby Aton and granddaughter Madison Kendrick.

If you would like to send flowers there will not be anyone at the church to receive them until shortly before the service begins. Please send them to the following address the day before and up to 10:00 AM the day of and we will make sure they get to the service.

Kenny Smith

24325 W. 55th Street

Shawnee, KS 66226