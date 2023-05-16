Robin Eric Yessen, age 71, of Lenexa, KS, passed away on May 14, 2023, at The Village at Mission surrounded by family after succumbing to a four-year battle with cancer. He was born on October 31, 1951, to Merle and Norma Yessen in Kansas City, Missouri. He graduated from Wichita West High School in 1969. He then attended The University of Kansas and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business in 1974 and a Master of Science in 1976. He lived in several cities and states, but ultimately made Kansas City his home, where he enjoyed spending time with family and friends and enthusiastically cheering on The University of Kansas Jayhawks, The Kansas City Chiefs, and The Kansas City Royals.

Robin is predeceased in death by his parents. He is survived by his two children Scott (Julie) Yessen and Emily (Tyler) Milligan, his six grandchildren, Elexa Yessen, Cade Yessen, Kate Crisler, Violet Crisler, Greer Milligan, and Sloane Milligan, his sister Marsha (Marc) McBride, his brother Mark (Nancy) Yessen, one niece, three nephews, five great nieces, one great nephew, and several cousins.