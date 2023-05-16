Overland Park is thought to be the last large city in Kansas that still does a local inspection of food service.

The Overland Park City Council ended the city’s unique restaurant inspection program Monday, saying it was an unnecessary duplication of state inspections and that the double inspections put a burden on local businesses.

Council committee members asked staff to explore ending the program in February and later voted to put the matter before the whole council.

Overland Park has around 700 restaurants, the majority of which pass inspection, said Jack Messer, the city’s director of planning and development.

City has only one full-time staffer to inspect restaurants

At one time, Johnson County also used to do its own separate food service inspection.

“Overland Park restaurants had the luxury of having the state, the county and the city all inspecting their facilities. The county got out of it because of that redundancy,” Messer said.

The state is better suited for the restaurant inspection because it has the scientific expertise and because it has a health department, he added.

Ending the program would free up time for building maintenance issues, Messer said, but continuing it would likely mean an overhaul and additional training.

One councilmember was against the change

Councilmember Scott Mosher had reservations about ending the city inspections.

Mosher said he spent 51 years in the restaurant business and was a certified food safety instructor. He said hand washing and temperature control, among other things, are standards that are often violated.

“We talk about we want to live, play and work in Overland Park but how about eat? We want our food to be safe as well,” he said.

Lack of hand washing in a short-staffed eatery is a problem “you see every day and yet we’re talking about taking away inspections when, in fact, we probably should increase them.”

Restaurants need more than one visit a year, and those inspections keep owners and managers on their toes, he added.

Having double inspections can create headaches, city says

Messer replied that there haven’t been issues with the state inspections and the majority of Overland Park establishments pass.

But every restaurant currently gets visits from both the city and state each year.

“In fact, there are days when we show up in the morning and tell them one thing and the state shows up in the afternoon and tells them another,” Messer said.

Councilmember Melissa Cheatham said she supported ending the program because, “I felt this was providing no real additional benefit but was providing additional burden. I’m looking forward to taking that hassle away that wasn’t really making us any safer. The state is best equipped to handle this,” she said.

The vote was 10-1 with Mosher casting the only no.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.