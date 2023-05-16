  Roxie Hammill  - Overland Park

Overland Park drops city food inspections, ending ‘redundancy’ with state checks

Overland Park is believed to be the only city in Kansas that carries out its own local inspections of eating establishments, in addition to the state's. Above, diners at Coach's Bar & Grill on 135th Street. File photo.

The Overland Park City Council ended the city’s unique restaurant inspection program Monday, saying it was an unnecessary duplication of state inspections and that the double inspections put a burden on local businesses.

The council voted 10-1 to end the program

Overland Park is thought to be the last large city in Kansas  that still does a local inspection of food service.