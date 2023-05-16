  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Lois “Mickey” Roberts

Lois “Mickey” Roberts passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023 in Overland Park, Kansas. Mickey was born in Topeka Kansas on June 23, 1932 to Don and Lois (Lingenfelter) Welty. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in mathematics from Washburn University. She was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Katherine Worley, and her husband, Ronald Roberts, who she married on September 3, 1955.