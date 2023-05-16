She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Katherine Worley, and her husband, Ronald Roberts, who she married on September 3, 1955.

Lois “Mickey” Roberts passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023 in Overland Park, Kansas. Mickey was born in Topeka Kansas on June 23, 1932 to Don and Lois (Lingenfelter) Welty. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in mathematics from Washburn University. She was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta.

She is survived by two daughters, Cindy (Phil) Brady and Janie (Kevin) Hoffmeyer, six grandchildren, Drew (Natalie), Ryan, and Cody Brady, Kate, Max, and Grant Hoffmeyer, two great grandchildren, Diego and Zoe Brady, and many other relatives and friends.

Mickey enjoyed playing Bridge and spending time with her PEO sisters. She loved watching Royals baseball, working in her garden, camping, and most of all spending time with her family. She was loved by everyone who knew her and will be dearly missed.

A memorial service will be held at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens in Olathe, Kansas at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 19.