Kansas governor’s latest veto means no major tax cuts in the state this year

Kansas constitutional amendment

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed the last tax bill to reach her desk this year, ensuring no major tax cuts will be enacted until lawmakers return to Topeka in 2024. Photo credit Dylan Lysen/Kansas News Service.

By Dylan Lysen

Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday vetoed the final tax relief bill to reach her desk this year. It would have given tax breaks to private businesses that compete with government services — like fitness centers and child care facilities.