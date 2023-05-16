Joyce Gayle Kaiser

Joyce Gayle Barret Kaiser passed away on May 4, 2023, after a valiant fight against Alzheimer’s. She was born in Enid, OK, on January 3, 1940, to Harold Siler Barrett and Ruth Elizabeth Reed Barrett.

Joyce moved to Tulsa, OK, in the mid-1940s and attended Lee Elementary School, Horace Mann Junior High and graduated from Central High School in 1958. She was an active member in E’clat and Rajah social clubs, a member of the Junior Assembly and enjoyed print modeling for Brown-Dunkin and Vandevers. Joyce then attended Oklahoma State University where she became a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She studied abroad her junior year at the University of Aix-Marseille Institute for American Universities in Aix-en-Provence, France.

She married William F. Fisher Jr. December 29, 1959 and for the next 20 years, raised her two children and became heavily involved with the Tulsa Junior League, American Cancer Society, and American Heart Association. On March 4, 1984, Joyce married Louis Kaiser II and began a new journey for the next 37 years.

Joyce was a selfless, gentle spirit who loved life with her family. In her early years, she learned to play the piano and performed several recitals. She enjoyed playing tennis, feisty games of cards and baking, but her true passion was sewing. Joyce made a lot of her children’s clothes when they were younger. Later, her focus turned to making elaborate curtains, bedding shams, comforters and plenty of pillows for her children’s new locations to call home.

She was predeceased by her husband, Louis Kaiser II; her parents, Harold and Ruth Barrett; and her brother, Waverly Eugene Barrett. She is survived by her children, William Frederick Fisher III (Fernanda) and Hilary Elizabeth Fisher Cowley (Scott); and her six grandchildren, Prescott Hawthorn Cowley II (Vielka), Chase Fisher Cowley, Grant Christian Cowley, Preston Thomas Cowley, Sophia Barrett Fisher and Cecilia Gayle Fisher.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa. Funeral Service will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.

