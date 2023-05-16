James Cuellar

He was born on September 16, 1969 to Joseph Robert “Bob” Cuellar and Barbara J. Riffe Cuellar Adams in Dallas, Texas, and was the middle of three children. Jamie was a 1988 graduate of Jesuit College Preparatory in Dallas and was a true “man for others” throughout his life. After graduating from high school, he attended the University of San Diego to study finance and general business administration.

After graduating from college in 1992, he obtained his Masters Degree in Business Administration from the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University. He completed his Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) certification in 1996 and built a successful career over 31 years as a financial analyst and portfolio manager, most recently at Kornitzer Capital in Mission, Kansas. Jamie loved his family above all else. In 1999, Jamie’s sister, Julie, introduced him to her roommate, Nicole, and the two quickly fell in love. They married on February 10, 2001, at St. Austin’s Catholic Church in Austin, Texas, and then settled in Dallas, Texas where they gave birth to their two sons, Turner and Cole. They were a much loved part of the Lakewood community within Dallas and were active in Christ the King Catholic Church, Wesley Prep, and the Shelton School communities during their time in Dallas.

In 2015, they relocated to Kansas, where they again embraced a warm community of friendship at St. Michael’s School and Parish & St. Thomas Aquinas. Jamie loved Nicole and the life they built together with their two sons. Many of his conversations with friends and family were spent discussing the joy and pride his sons had brought him, particularly in recent years. Jamie made sure everyone knew he was proud of the men Turner and Cole have become, as are we all.

Jamie is preceded in death by his beloved parents Bob Cuellar & Barbara Cuellar Adams, and his grandparents, Horace Hackler & Pat Riffe, and Frank & Julia Cuellar, and many other aunts, uncles, and extended family members. Jamie is survived by his loving wife, Nicole, his two sons, Turner and Cole Cuellar, his brother Robert Cuellar and niece and nephew Micaela & Seve Cuellar, his sister Julie Cuellar Reck and brother-in-law Luca Reck, step-brothers Tim & Brady Adams and their families, many aunts, uncles, and cousins, and countless friends.

We are forever blessed by the time we shared with Jamie. The family is grateful for the many friends and family members who have prayed for and supported Nicole, Turner and Cole during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Carl’s Cause in Jamie’s honor at carlscause.org.