Circadian Intimates, a locally owned intimate apparel store focused on personalized bra fittings, is moving into Prairie Village’s Corinth Quarter.
That means retail portion of the new shopping center at 4077 W. 83rd St. is now fully leased out.
Owner feels Corinth Quarter is ‘sweet spot’ for women businesses
- Circadian Intimates owner Emily Elizabeth has spent the last 10 years as a bra fitter at a local Kansas City boutique that closed last year when its owner retired.
- Elizabeth said other bra-fitting shops are also leaving the area, and there is a dearth of good options for women in the metro who need to get properly fitted.
- She said Corinth Quarter drew her in due to the women-centric businesses, like Club Pilates and Sopra Salon and Med Spa, nearby.
- “Corinth Quarter, it’s kind of like a little sweet spot for women’s services,” Elizabeth said.
Circadian Intimates specializes in bra sizing
- Circadian also sells pajamas, swimsuits and other lingerie, Elizabeth said, but finding customers’ right bra size is their true focus.
- Elizabeth said customers should expect a “completely personalized experience,” with free bra fittings in order to help bring out their “inner alpha,” or self-confidence.
- “All of us are here to celebrate our bodies — it doesn’t matter what they look like, what size they are, whether they’re uneven, it doesn’t matter,” Elizabeth said. “We are here to make everybody feel confident, empowered.”
The shop aims for a late May opening
- Elizabeth said there are still some finishing touches to be completed at the Corinth Quarter store, but the goal is to open by the end of this month.
- Corinth Quarter also features storefronts like Nekter Juice Bar, Sherwin Williams and Wichita-based Meddys eatery.
Go deeper: Meddys in Prairie Village plans to open 2 more JoCo locations
