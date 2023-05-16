  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Circadian Intimates, new Prairie Village bra outfitter, wants to ‘celebrate our bodies’

Prairie Village Circadian Intimates to open later this month at Corinth Quarter.

Circadian Intimates, a clothing store specializing in bra fitting, is headed to Prairie Village's Corinth Quarter — making it the final retail tenant at the shopping center. Photo courtesy Emily Elizabeth.

Circadian Intimates, a locally owned intimate apparel store focused on personalized bra fittings, is moving into Prairie Village’s Corinth Quarter.

That means retail portion of the new shopping center at 4077 W. 83rd St. is now fully leased out.

