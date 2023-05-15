Updates from Johnson County Community College: Celebrating student accomplishments and graduation

Ceremonies will be held in JCCC’s gymnasium at 4 p.m. for the Associate of Applied Science degree and certificate candidates and 7:30 p.m. for the Associate of Arts, Associate of Fine Arts, Associate of Science and Associate of General Studies candidates.

Excitement is in the air as we prepare for graduation at Johnson County Community College. More than 2,800 students will graduate with degrees and certificates this Friday, May 19.

JCCC graduates earn outstanding achievements

JCCC prepares students to navigate the ever-changing workforce through a variety of degree and certificate options. Among the 2,856 graduates this year, several will be the first students to earn the College’s new Associate of Fine Arts degree or the new Personal Training Certificate.

Impressively, 145 students will be awarded President’s Honors, the highest distinction at the College, signifying they’ve earned a 4.0 cumulative grade point average (GPA). 682 graduates will be awarded Dean’s Honors for a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA.

Kansas Promise provides an education at no cost

Supporting students academically – and financially – is a priority at JCCC. We’re proud to report that nearly 30 graduates participated in the Kansas Promise Scholarship Program, a state-sponsored scholarship that enables qualified students to earn a degree or certificate at no cost. In exchange for financial support, graduates agree to live and work for two years in high-demand, high-value jobs in Kansas.

Business leader Leo Morton to deliver commencement address

Each JCCC Commencement Ceremony will include comments from two speakers: corporate executive Leo Morton and JCCC graduate Carson Couch.

Morton is president and chief operating officer for DeBruce Companies. From 2008 to 2017, he served as chancellor for the University of Missouri-Kansas City. While in that role, Morton improved community engagement, enrollment and graduation rates and created a strategic plan for diversity and inclusion.

Graduate Carson Couch is the student speaker. Originally from Olathe, Couch is graduating with two degrees – an Associate of Arts in Liberal Arts and Associate of Science in General Science. As a JCCC student, he embodied campus leadership as a Student Life Ambassador, chair of the Student Senate Budget Committee and vice chair of the Service and Fundraising Committee.

Join the celebration!

Interested in joining in the celebration? Watch each commencement ceremony live via JCCC’s cable channel and video website at video.jccc.edu. We’ve also compiled ways for graduates and their friends and families to commemorate the big occasion, including a photo map, yard signs and social media graphics. View our commencement webpage for more information.