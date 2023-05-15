  A message from JCCC  - Sponsored posts

Updates from Johnson County Community College: Celebrating student accomplishments and graduation

JCCC is celebrating more than 2,800 graduates on Friday, May 19, with two in-person commencement ceremonies.

Excitement is in the air as we prepare for graduation at Johnson County Community College. More than 2,800 students will graduate with degrees and certificates this Friday, May 19. 

Ceremonies will be held in JCCC’s gymnasium at 4 p.m. for the Associate of Applied Science degree and certificate candidates and 7:30 p.m. for the Associate of Arts, Associate of Fine Arts, Associate of Science and Associate of General Studies candidates.