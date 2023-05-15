  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village will still livestream public meetings — but not on Facebook

Prairie Village live streaming changes go into effect on May 15.

Prairie Village's public meetings will now be livestreamed directly to the city's website instead of on Facebook. The move is set to take effect for the first time on Monday, May 15. File photo.

The Prairie Village City Council is changing how it livestreams public meetings.

The change is largely technical — instead of livestreaming meetings on the city’s Facebook page, the city will now livestream meetings directly to its website.

