The change is largely technical — instead of livestreaming meetings on the city’s Facebook page, the city will now livestream meetings directly to its website.

The Prairie Village City Council is changing how it livestreams public meetings.

But the move has drummed up criticism from some residents, including former councilmember Jori Nelson, who have already been vehemently at odds with the city council for months over proposed housing recommendations.

The change takes effect ahead of tonight’s city council meeting.

Here’s what you need in order to access city council meetingS — and future Prairie Village city meetings — online.

Meetings will be livestreamed and archived on the city’s website

A “city council meeting streaming” webpage on the city website, under the “Governing Body” tab and the “City Council” sub-tab, is where the public can now find livestreaming and recordings of past public meetings.

There is also a “council video” button on the mobile version of the city’s website that takes you directly to the city council meeting streaming page.

This is also where the city has posted a recording of its city council and planning commission meetings in the past.

A link to the city council meeting streaming webpage is on the city’s Facebook page, and lets people know that is where the meeting will be live streamed.

The city says the move cuts down on staff time

Previously, the city livestreamed city council and planning commission meetings via Zoom directly to Facebook.

This required a staff member to manually download the recording the day after a meeting and upload it to the city website.

Other technical problems have occasionally arisen, like during a May 1 city council meeting, when Zoom would not livestream to Facebook for some reason.

The new protocol, which uses Zoom and an event streaming app called Boxcast, eliminates the need for Facebook altogether.

Councilmembers unanimously approved the change

Nelson posted on local messaging app Nextdoor about the livestreaming changes, stating “residents should be concerned” and, in a separate post, that the move limits transparency.

Councilmember Courtney McFadden said she understands this takes away the public’s ability to live chat or comment through Facebook, but she added that the city is not required to provide a space for people to live chat or comment online during city meetings.

Councilmember Ian Graves said he does not think that social media comments are “a way to interface with government” and thinks it would be best if the city “were out of the comments game,” adding that he’s seen people badgered and harassed and some of their personal information put in the city’s Facebook comments section over the last year.

“When people’s personal information are published in the comment section while they’re giving public comment in the city council meeting, and we’re not moderating that, I don’t know how I feel about that — I don’t feel good,” Graves said.

