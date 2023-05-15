  Roxie Hammill  - Johnson County Government

Johnson County chair wants citizen panels on diversity, sustainability

Johnson County Chair Mike Kelly is proposing two new coalitions focused on diversity and sustainability efforts. Each group would have up to 15 members, proposed by Kelly and approved by the county commission. File photo.

A proposal to create new citizen advisory groups on diversity and sustainability are moving forward after county commissioners last week discussed – sometimes testily – how they should be set up.

The groups, which will be called coalitions rather than committees, were requested by Chairman Mike Kelly and are intended to bring in opinions and expertise from the community.