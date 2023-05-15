Below is this week’s submission from Democratic Rep. Susan Ruiz of Kansas House District 23 , covering parts of Lenexa, Overland Park and Shawnee.

Each week during the 2023 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Shawnee Mission area lawmakers the opportunity to share their thoughts about what is happening in the state capitol.

Democratic Rep. Brandon Woodard also submitted a column this week.

The views expressed in each Capitol Update are solely those of the lawmaker.

Summarizing this legislative session is difficult to do. The minority party caucus (Democrats) was busy trying to introduce, advance and pass bills that matter to most Kansans. We did manage to sustain some of the governor’s vetoes.

Many legislators commented that the majority party (Republicans) was unfettered in the bills introduced and the strategy behind when bills were given hearings. The strategy was introducing similar bills in both houses and hold hearings at the same time. This decreased the number of opponents attending or testifying at a hearing. Things were missed by many representatives, senators and advocates – and that was the point!

In my mind, there was a definite theme to this legislative session.

Let’s turn back to pre-voting rights, pre-Roe v Wade, pre-civil rights and pre-child labor laws. Let’s dismantle our public schools and welfare system. Also, let’s criminalize the houseless and further stigmatize poverty.

Kansas wasn’t the only state to see all these backward-leaning bills. This is a concerted effort across the country to introduce bills that would do all those things.

The Foundation for Government Accountability out of Florida and their lobby group, Opportunity Solutions Project, made their way into the majority party of the Kansas Legislature. The Foundation of Government Accountability’s website describes their effort to stop Medicaid expansion in all the remaining non-expansion states, including Kansas.

Opportunity Solutions Project helped draft HB2344, establishing child care requirements relating to capacity and staff-to-child ratios. The bill was vetoed by the governor because it “threatens the health and safety of our children… this bill violates industry best practices and are misaligned with state and local safety and fire codes.”

The veto was sustained by the House. Embedded in the original bill was that the age to work within a child care facility was lowered to age fourteen and an eighteen-year-old could be hired as a childcare director.

Doing some research, I discovered a broader trend to change child labor laws.

In 1938, the Fair Labor Standards Act was passed by Congress. This was done to stop the exploitation of children working long hours in unsafe conditions and pay them no wages or sub-minimum wages. Groups like Opportunity Solutions Project believe the changing of child labor laws is the answer to our work force shortage.

Consider, also, efforts to push school vouchers, without the required school attendance. Theoretically, this would give teens more time to participate in extracurricular activities. Nope, this would give teens more time to work.

Recently, there have been reports of companies using children to clean meat packing plants and restaurants after hours. Some of the children were found to be as young as ten years old and many were not paid for their work. The teens that will be attracted to working at a younger age will be those in low-income families and immigrants. Thus, decreasing their chances of going to college and rising out of poverty.

The attempts to dismantle our public school system and the weakening of child labor laws are related. But, freeing up children to work isn’t the answer to our workforce problems. It is, however, a recipe for a war on Kansas children.