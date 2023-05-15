Below is this week’s submission from Democratic Rep. Brandon Woodard of Kansas House District 108 , covering parts of Lenexa, Olathe and Overland Park.

Each week during the 2023 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Shawnee Mission area lawmakers the opportunity to share their thoughts about what is happening in the state capitol.

Democratic Rep. Susan Ruiz also submitted a column this week.

The views expressed in each Capitol Update are solely those of the lawmaker.

In a Capitol Update column earlier this year, I wrote about the majority party’s tactics of suing culture war issues to distract from larger measures being rammed through, or circumventing, the legislative process entirely.

The intent of these practices are clear: to keep the public so focused on the new social issue of the week, while the majority party forces through harmful tax policy or budget provisions while they believe nobody is watching.

These largely unpopular issues soaked up much of the oxygen in the Statehouse this session, such as retroactively banning gender-affirming health care, forcing a no-bid contract to require the NRA’s “Eddie Eagle” curriculum to be used in gun safety courses in schools and toying with another dangerous tax experiment.

Although these social issues commanded the media attention and many of our limited days in Topeka, they will fortunately not become law.

While we hear a lot about “freedom” and “limited government” from my Republican colleagues across the aisle, their actions prove that they truly do not believe in freedom or limited government when it comes to what you do in your private life in your bedroom, in a bathroom, on the sports field or in your health care provider’s office.

Their obsession with shrinking government down small enough to fit in these private spaces is simply an expansion of government meant to strip you of your freedom. But it doesn’t stop there.

Legislative leaders have also proven that they want to insert government into the public spaces we all utilize as well, like putting politicians in charge of our classrooms rather than parents and teachers and placing politicians on potty watch to regulate bathroom doors to tell you where you can do your business.

And why not also have your local state legislator sitting in your doctor’s office ensuring that you are receiving the latest misinformation endorsed by the so-called pro-life lobbying groups who hypocritically oppose Medicaid expansion?

This legislative session, even from a front row seat, was one of the more difficult to watch in the five years that I have had the pleasure of serving in Topeka, given that the leadership has allowed the national partisan narrative to infect our daily calendar.

Kansas should return to its roots of being a common-sense, solutions-driven Legislature. One where our policy decisions are crafted through robust debate, compromise and an aim to help Kansans. Not one like this year, where the focus has been to bully children, accuse teachers and aim to strip away the authority of local bodies of government.

You can, and should, demand better from your lawmakers.

Absent a special session, the House and Senate will return to Topeka in January 2024. Make sure they hear your voice before then to redirect the aim at funding our public schools’ special education system, to provide health care to Kansans by expanding Medicaid and to finally join the other states in providing medical cannabis to those in need.

Please continue reaching out on matters that are important to you. I can be reached at Brandon.Woodard@house.ks.gov or on Twitter and Facebook at @Woodard4Kansas.

